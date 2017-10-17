Tractor-trailer crash causes delay on I-64 West near Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has caused delays to Interstate 64 West near Busch Gardens.
VDOT reported Tuesday afternoon that the west right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp were closed.
Images from WAVY’s Deanna LeBlanc showed the tractor-trailer appeared to have struck a gaurdrail. Traffic cameras near the crash showed emergency responders at the scene.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest traffic updates.