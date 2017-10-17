Teen sentenced in deadly Newport News hit-and-run

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen who pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run in Newport News will be serving 12 years in prison.

Kalaya Mae Casey pleaded guilty earlier this year to hit-and-run, driving without a license, involuntary manslaughter and eluding police.

Police initially charged Casey — a minor at the time — with felony homicide in the death of 42-year-old Arnold Coates.

The fatal incident happened in July of 2016. Officers had pulled over Shawn Collier to serve a drug-related warrant, when Casey jumped in the front seat and drove away.

Police said Casey kept driving even after she had hit Coates, who was mowing his lawn at the time.

Casey hit an SUV a few houses away, and eventually surrendered to police after she ran inside a nearby home.

Police said Casey was listed as a runaway at the time, and was wanted out of Henrico County for a robbery.

Casey was sentenced Oct. 17, 2017 to 21 years in prison, but had nine years of that suspended.