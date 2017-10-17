STIHL Inc. to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that STIHL Inc. will be expanding its U.S. headquarters in Virginia Beach. A press release received Tuesday morning said the expansion will bring an investment in excess of $25 million to the city.

“STIHL Inc. has been an important corporate partner to Virginia Beach and the Commonwealth for over 40 years, and it is a powerful testament to our talent pipeline and competitive business climate for this global company to again reinvest in Virginia,” said Governor McAuliffe.

The existing 21,000 square foot administration building will be expanded to an 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility which will put the Finance & Controlling, Sales & Marketing, Legal and Customer & Technical Service teams under one roof. It will also add a new museum and brand experience center. The expansion is expected to be completed by late 2019.

“While the current structure has served us well for the last 40+ years, the new building will improve administrative operational efficiency, allowing us to better serve our network of 9,000 independent servicing dealers and their customers,” said Bjoern Fischer, president of STIHL Inc.

STIHL Inc. employs 1,900 people in Virginia Beach and utilizes 345 Virginia-based suppliers.

“STIHL Inc. has continually grown in Virginia Beach and has also continually improved its facilities on campus,” said Virginia Beach Economic Development Director Warren D. Harris.

STIHL Inc. is the number one manufacturer of gas-powered handheld power equipment in America. The U.S. headquarters opened in Virginia Beach in 1974.