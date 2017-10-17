Scholarship opportunities to shave off college tuition costs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you a parent or a student in middle school, high school or college — you’ll want to keep reading.

According to the College Board, the average cost of college tuition is $33,480, but there is potential to cut some of the costs with scholarship sharing.

On Oct. 21 and 22 the foundation Scholarship Sharing is hosting its fifth annual Scholarship and College Fair.

The event is free and open to students of all ages including home-schoolers, high schoolers 9-12, current college undergraduates, and graduates, as well as adult learners interested in enrolling in college.

According to the founder, Lorraine Santalucia, there will be numerous scholarship organizations that students can meet during the event and apply on-site. Several scholarships have been sponsored by local community groups which are only available to students who attend the fair.

During this event, students can network with 50 participating colleges who will waive their application fees and several are doing on-site applications.

Additionally, presentations from speakers will teach families about ways to win scholarships and apply for federal aid, institutional aid, and military aid programs. Santalucia says a professional photographer from William Duncan Photography will be on-site giving free headshots for students to add to their portfolio. Students should dress to impress and be ready to smile for the camera.

“I actually graduated debt free I was able to find over $40,000 dollars in scholarships from 21 different foundations who supported me throughout my education and it’s just a matter of knowing where to look and starting the process,” said Santalcuia. “There are so many different scholarships out there.”

Several community organizations with scholarships will be participating this year. Some organizations are creating scholarships specifically for students who attend the fair. These are all based on writing an essay and not financial need.

These are just a few of them:

$500 Turntine Inc. Scholarship — Current undergraduate and graduate students attending any college may apply.

$500 Reaching the Summit Scholarship Project Everest — Academic Merit based. For a High School Senior, or any Current Undergraduate student between the ages of 17-32.

$500 An International Creation Scholarship — This scholarship is for single moms who are pursuing a higher education including certifications, diplomas, or degrees.

$500 Charles Barker Scholarship — Community Service Based. Current High School 9-12 graders or current undergraduate college students.

This year, the event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Norfolk State University’s campus (700 Park Ave, Norfolk, VA 23504).

Students and parents can pre-register here: http://www.scholarshipsharing.org/2017scholarshipfair

If students are having trouble registering or have questions contact: scholarshipsharing@gmail.com or call/text 804-577-8513

Here is a list of just a few of the 50 colleges who will be exhibitors:

Virginia State University

Bryant and Stratton College

Mary Baldwin University

Virginia Commonwealth University

James Madison University

George Mason University

Hampton University

University of Virginia

University of Notre Dame

University of Mary Washington