WASHINGTON (NBC) — D.C. police are investigating a report of an active shooter at Howard University during the historically black school’s homecoming week.

It is not immediately clear if there is a shooter.

The school’s Administration Building, which is located on the 2400 block of Sixth St. NW, has been evacuated, according to the university’s newspaper The Hilltop.

People in the area are advised to take precautions.

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

Howard is celebrating its 150th anniversary and homecoming this week.