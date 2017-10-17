Reck on the Road: The Art of Trains

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Art of Trains is now open to the public at Old Dominion University’s Baron and Ellin Gordon Art Galleries. The exhibition features 64 works primarily from the collection of noted collectors Susan and David Goode, with 14 additional contributions from the collections of Christina Goode.

Chris Reckling met with David Goode along with curator Ramona Austin to discuss this new exhibit for The Hampton Roads Show.

The Art of Trains will be on view from October 14 through July 15, 2018.