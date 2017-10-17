Portsmouth holds first ‘State of Education’ event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ve probably heard of the State of the City and the State of the Commonwealth.

Portsmouth on Tuesday held its first ever “State of Education.” Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy discussed the school’s successes and the challenges that lie ahead in his address Tuesday morning.

During Hurricane Matthew, several students at Park View Elementary were displaced. The school worked with those students to get test scores up.

It was announced last month that Park View received full accreditation this year. During his speech Tuesday, Bracy presented Park View’s principal with a banner showcasing their success.

Portsmouth has a total of four more schools accredited this year — just one of the things Bracy discussed in his address.

Bracy also announced a new slogan for the division and changes to technology in the classroom.

Following the speech, Bracy spoke to 10 On Your Side about the importance of this new “State of education” event.

“We wanted to get our story out to the community to highlight all of the great things that we have going on within the school division,” he said.

Several elected officials were in attendance Tuesday, including members of Portsmouth City Council and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.).

Brandi Cummings will have more tonight on changes to the code of conduct and school funding. Look for coverage beginning at 4 p.m.