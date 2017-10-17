Police: Vehicles hit by gunfire in two parking lots in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating after they say three cars were hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in two parking lots.

Officers were called to Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

Police said a vehicle in the KFC parking lot and two vehicles in the Roses parking lot were hit by bullets. No injuries were reports.

According to police, officers spotted a silver vehicle involved in the incident. This vehicle stopped at South Avenue and Macon Avenue — about a mile away — where three subjects inside ran.

An 18-year-old young woman and a 21-year-old man were apprehended after a foot chase. The third subject, a male, was not found.

Police said two firearms were found inside the vehicle, while a third gun was found in a ditch line on South Avenue.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. There is no word yet on possible charges.

