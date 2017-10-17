Pasquotank correctional officer released from hospital

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Correctional Officer George Midgett, who was injured in the Oct. 12 failed inmate escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Tuesday night.

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon and maintenance worker Geoffrey Howe remain at the hospital. Both are receiving treatment for their injuries suffered during the incident.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden were killed by inmates in the escape attempt.

Ten other prison employees were treated and released.

Pasquotank Correctional Institution, which currently houses approximately 720 male inmates in close, medium and minimum custody, remains on lockdown.

