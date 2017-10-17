Officials: Candle may have sparked Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A candle may have been the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Fernwood Farms section of Chesapeake.

Fire department officials say firefighters were called to Tarneywood Court around 12:45 p.m. Crews arrived eight minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from a two-story, single-family home.

The fire was contained to a second floor bedroom, and was brought under control at 1:10 p.m.

Officials say it appears the fire was caused by a candle coming into contact with window drapes.

No one was injured in the fire.