Northam still ahead of Gillespie in latest CNU poll, but lead shrinking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The newest poll from the Wason Center for Public Policy has Democrat Ralph Northam ahead of Republican rival Ed Gillespie by 4 points. 4 points is the margin of error in the survey.

That’s a tighter gap from the last poll the Wason Center published back on October 9th. It had Northman leading Gillespie by 7 points, 48% to 44% Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra had 3% of the vote. 5% were undecided.

“With even a weak third-party candidate on the ballot, the winner may not cross the 50% mark,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center.

The poll did not ask about the Lt. Governor or Attorney General races.

Election Day is November 7th.

The Wason Center is part of Christopher Newport University. They interviewed 1,085 registered Virginia voters, of which, 642 were likely to vote in the upcoming election.