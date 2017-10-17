Newspaper lands easy scoop: Corvette crashes into its office

The driver of a car that hit The Press of Atlantic City office and crashed the window into the newsroom, talks to police in Pleasantville, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. No one in the office was hurt. The crash shattered two first-floor windows and knocked over several filing cabinets. (Vernon Ogrodnek/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey newspaper has scored an easy scoop.

A Corvette crashed into the newsroom of the Press of Atlantic City newspaper in Pleasantville.

The newspaper reports the car’s driver fell asleep Tuesday before driving through an intersection, jumping a curb, traveling about 75 feet (23 meters) and then slamming into the newspaper’s office.

No one in the office was hurt. The crash shattered two first-floor windows and knocked over several filing cabinets.

The female driver and a male passenger are being questioned by police.

