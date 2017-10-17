Man involved in VB Travelodge armed robbery to serve 14 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted of an armed robbery at a hotel in Virginia Beach will be serving 14 years in prison.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stole said Monday Michael Antonio Johnson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but had 16 of that suspended.

The Commonwealth said evidence found Johnson went into a Travelodge at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Nov. 24, 2016, asked about room pricing and then left.

Johnson and another man went into the hotel about 20 minutes later with bandanas covering their faces. One of them was armed with a handgun.

The two of them approached a clerk and demanded money, before fleeing to a van with cash. Anonymous citizen provided Johnson’s identity to police, and this eventually led to his arrest two days later.

The commonwealth said Johnson confessed to being involved, and told who was with him during the robbery.

Johnson had prior convictions that included four counts of grand larceny, three counts of burglary, numerous probation violations and drunk in public.