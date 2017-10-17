Light rail train hits car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A light rail train hit the back of a car Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

Tom Holden with Hampton Roads Transit says the car was heading east on Brambleton Avenue and turned right onto Botetourt Street when the incident happened.

Holden the right rear of the car sustained damage, as did the front of the train.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the driver of the car has been charged with failure to yield.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.