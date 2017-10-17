Jefferson Davis statue vandalized in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after the Jefferson Davis Monument was vandalized overnight.

Richmond Police said they received a call around 12:30 a.m. that someone was spray painting the Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument and N. Davis Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the word, ‘Racist’ spray painted in red.

Richmond Police told 8News that crews would be out early Tuesday morning to clean up the vandalism.

No word yet if any arrests have been made.