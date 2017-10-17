Gang member involved in 2 murders sentenced to 45 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local member of the Nine Trey Gangsters has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in two gang-related murders, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Authorities say Alvaughn Davis pleaded guilty in May to charges of RICO conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death and accessory after the fact to a murder in aid of racketeering.

Davis, 25 of Suffolk, and 25-year-old Anthony Foye, also of Suffolk, were both members of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

Authorities say this is street gang with members in states across the East Coast that is affiliated of the United Blood Nation.

Foye pleaded guilty to the murders of Al-Tariq Tynes, Vandelet Mercer, Linda Lassiter, and Wayne Davis — as well as his affiliation with the gang.

Alvaughn Davis helped conceal Tynes’ body and was the driver in the shooting of Mercer.

RELATED COVERAGE: