Brandon Showell of Virginia Beach prepares to battle on The Voice

Brandon Showell from Virginia Beach takes on Hannah Mrozak Tuesday night on NBC’s hit show The Voice. They are members of Team Adam (Levine.)

Brandon is a seventh grade English teacher. During his blind audition, he revealed that his students had no idea that he’s also a musician. He chose “There’s Nothin Holdin’ Me Back’ for his blind audition performance on Sept. 25.

Brandon was a three-chair turn. He said he made “the tough, but great, decision” to go with Team Adam.

“I kind of came into the competition knowing that I wanted to work with Adam Levine, but the other judges just like had so many great things to say. Jennifer, I was like so close. She’s amazing and she is just charismatic and she’s sassy. I was so tempted to say Jennifer, but I remembered why I came and I wanted to come (to The Voice) so I could become an overall better musician and maybe dabble in things I’m not so good at, you know, instead of just focusing on my strength.”

Tune in to WAVY TV 10 tonight at 8 p.m. to see what Brandon will be performing as he competes in the battle round.

Here’s the direct link to vote during the show.