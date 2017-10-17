Navy: Baby delivered aboard USNS Comfort a ‘welcome surprise’

CARIBBEAN SEA (WAVY) — There was a welcomed surprise aboard the USNS Comfort this week — the birth of Sara Victoria Llull Rodriguiz.
Navy officials say Sara was delivered as the Comfort sat offshore of Puerto Rico. Sara weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces at birth.
“I never thought that our special moment would happen here on this ship,” said Francisco Llull Vera, Sara’s father. “Everyone has been so helpful and gentle while caring for our baby. I hope this opens the door for those who still need help to seek out the Comfort.”
Capt. Kevin Robinson, the Comfort’s mission commander, said the Sara’s birth was a “special occasion” and one that reinvigorated the crew. Sara has two siblings in Puerto Rico who are awaiting her arrival — 6-year-old Alonzo and 4-year-old Sofia.
Tania Rodriguiz Ramos, Sara’s mother, said, “I got the chance to call my family and let them know that I am ok and that the baby is healthy and happy. It’s a huge blessing for Sara to be here; I owe everything to the doctors and nurses and everyone on board.”
Baby Delivered on USNS Comfort
Baby Delivered on USNS Comfort x
Latest Galleries
The Comfort’s Ship Master Roger Gwinn ceremoniously renamed one of the two small boat tenders the Sara Victoria.
The hospital ship deployed from Naval Station Norfolk Sept. 29 to provide hurricane relief to Puerto Rico.
According to the Navy, the last birth on the USNS Comfort was Jan. 21, 2010, following the ship’s response to a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.
Related Content: