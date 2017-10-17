Navy: Baby delivered aboard USNS Comfort a ‘welcome surprise’

CARIBBEAN SEA (WAVY) — There was a welcomed surprise aboard the USNS Comfort this week — the birth of Sara Victoria Llull Rodriguiz.

Navy officials say Sara was delivered as the Comfort sat offshore of Puerto Rico. Sara weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces at birth.

“I never thought that our special moment would happen here on this ship,” said Francisco Llull Vera, Sara’s father. “Everyone has been so helpful and gentle while caring for our baby. I hope this opens the door for those who still need help to seek out the Comfort.”

Capt. Kevin Robinson, the Comfort’s mission commander, said the Sara’s birth was a “special occasion” and one that reinvigorated the crew. Sara has two siblings in Puerto Rico who are awaiting her arrival — 6-year-old Alonzo and 4-year-old Sofia.

Tania Rodriguiz Ramos, Sara’s mother, said, “I got the chance to call my family and let them know that I am ok and that the baby is healthy and happy. It’s a huge blessing for Sara to be here; I owe everything to the doctors and nurses and everyone on board.”

Baby Delivered on USNS Comfort View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 171014-N-PG340-301 CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 14, 2017) Cmdr. Michael Chaney, chaplain from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and the head chaplain embarked on the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), speaks to the mother and father of the first baby born on Comfort since 2010. Comfort is underway operating in the vicinity of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released) 171015-N-ZN152-0038 CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 15, 2017) Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello holds the first child born aboard the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in more than seven years. Comfort is underway operating in the vicinity of San Juan, Puerto Rico, to provide medical services with additional visits being planned around the island. The U.S. Health and Human Services and Puerto Rico Department of Health representatives are prioritizing patients at each stop prior to Comfort's arrival. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released) 171014-N-PG340-304 CARIBBEAN SEA (Oct. 14, 2017) The mother and father of the first baby born on the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) since 2010, speaks to CNN journalists embarked on Comfort. The ship is underway operating in the vicinity of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

The Comfort’s Ship Master Roger Gwinn ceremoniously renamed one of the two small boat tenders the Sara Victoria.

The hospital ship deployed from Naval Station Norfolk Sept. 29 to provide hurricane relief to Puerto Rico.

According to the Navy, the last birth on the USNS Comfort was Jan. 21, 2010, following the ship’s response to a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

Related Content: