AG Herring to be recognized by VA Gang Investigators Association

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Gang Investigators Association (VGIA) will recognize Attorney General Mark Herring for his efforts to combat gang violence Tuesday morning.

VGIA has been the premier law enforcement organization for training and up-to-date info on the latest gang trends and prevention techniques for more than 25 years. The organization says Herring will be recognized for his support of gang investigators and prevention of gang violence in the Commonwealth.

Herring credits the crack down to tough prosecutions along with prevention and education programs that keep youth from getting involved in gang activity.

Herring is expected to speak on the progress his team has made to crack down on gang violence.