$24M Residence Inn to be built at Va. Beach Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has announced that a $24 million Marriott hotel will be built in Town Center.

The city announced plans Tuesday for a 100,000 square foot Residence Inn by Marriott on Bonney Road.

“This is a substantial investment in Town Center and adds another high-quality project to this thriving area,” said Virginia Beach Economic Development Director Warren Harris.

Linkhorn Associates, LLC has been awarded a $200,000 grant based on the $24 million capital investment, city officials say.

The 120-room hotel is scheduled to be completed in October of 2018.