Special Report: Dispute on Davis Creek

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Watermen in Mathews County say the federal government is threatening their way of life.

They say the government’s failure to dredge Davis Creek is choking the life out of it.

To see first hand what they’re talking about, 10 On Your Side climbed aboard the Miss Violet with Captain Waynie Hudgins.

They’re not only concerned about the lack of dredging, but to make matters worse, they are livid the U.S. Coast Guard is taking down the channel markers leading to the safe harbor due to the shallow waters.

Hudgins says, “It’s more than nit-picking. You have lives at stake when you deal with this.”

Capt. Richard Wester, commander of Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads, says, “No aids to navigation can be safer than misleading aids to navigation.”

