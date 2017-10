NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police were called to a crash Monday afternoon involving a school bus.

Disaptch tells WAVY.com a call about the crash at Hampton Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue came in just before 3:45 p.m.

One student was reportedly injured, according to dispatch, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

No one has been transported, according to dispatch. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.