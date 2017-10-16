Rape charge dismissed against former Uber driver

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The rape charge against a former Uber driver was dismissed in a Virginia Beach courtroom Monday morning.

34-year-old Sewanou Yoro was accused of attacking a 19-year-old high school student in March. Police say the alleged attack happened in the Bay Colony neighborhood. Yoro reportedly admitted to police that he was the driver and that he had sexual contact with the woman.

The case was sent to a grand jury in May and was continued in August.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday that while re-interviewing witnesses for the trial “some issues were brought to light that called into question the credibility of our evidence.” As a result, the Commonwealth decided to dismiss the charge during Monday’s Circuit Court hearing.

