Police: Suspect hits parked car, Norfolk church during chase

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV with two suspects inside crashed into a parked car and then a church during a police chase Monday afternoon in Norfolk, according to police.

Norfolk police say they were informed Monday that the driver and a passenger of a grey Nissan Rogue had brandished firearms and threatened to harm several people walking in the area of E. Olney Road and Lincoln Street.

Officers saw the SUV in the 700 block of E. Olney Road around 12:50 p.m. and tried to get the driver to pull over. However, the driver refused to stop and went onto Interstate 264.

While crossing the Berkley Bridge, the driver sideswiped a tractor-trailer and kept going. Police say the driver then got off the interstate at W. Berkley Avenue.

This driver continued onto E. Berkely Avenue — which turns into E. Indian River Road — before turning onto Wilson Road, then Cypress Street and then Vernon Drive.

That’s when police say the driver hit an unoccupied car parked in the area of Vine Street and Vernon Drive.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man, tried to run from the scene, but was detained without incident after a brief foot chase. He was treated on scene by paramedics, according to police.

Police say the driver continued down Vernon Drive before he turned onto Berkley Avenue Extended, where he crashed into First Baptist Church Berkley.

He got out of the SUV and tried to run, but was also arrested after short foot chase.

Police say he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. Charges against both men have not yet been filed.

