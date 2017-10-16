Video: Armed suspects rob CVS in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are looking for three men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Jefferson Avenue.

According to police,three masked men walked into the store around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept 22. Two of the suspects ordered a customer to the back of the store as the third suspect held them at gunpoint.

One of suspects jumped the counter and ordered a clerk to get on the ground as he demanded prescription drugs.

Both suspects at the front of the store filled bags with prescription drugs and then ordered the clerk and the patron into a bathroom as all three fled the scene. According to police, they fled in a cream or white colored Mitsubishi Galant.

Police released security footage Oct. 16 that shows the suspects backing into a parking space before walking into the store to carry out the robbery.

All three of the robbers were sporting light-colored gloves and some sort of cloth over their faces.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie, dark pants with Adidas style stripes down the sides and black Nike sneakers. He was armed with black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing dark blue hoodie, dark jeans, dark sneakers and had a doo-rag on his head. He was armed with a large silver semi-automatic handgun.

The third suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans,and black sneakers. He was armed with AR-15 style rifle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who has any details about this robbery to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.