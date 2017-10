NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk dispatch tells 10 On Your Side two people were shot in the Olde Hunterville section of the city, Monday evening.

Dispatchers received the emergency call at 10:17 p.m. for a double shooting on East Lexington Street and Dungee Street.

This shooting makes three gunshot victims within a two hour period in Norfolk.

Police have not released any further information.

