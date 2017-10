VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on North Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle left the roadway on North Lynnhaven Road — just off Virginia Beach Boulevard — and hit a tree.

The vehicle’s sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation, police say.

