Newport News man facing several charges after shots fired

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police Division arrested 22-year-old Justice Daequan Green in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of the first block of Granger Drive. Officers responded to the scene and made contact with several witnesses who stated two vehicles, a green Subaru SUV and a silver sedan, and possibly a newer model Toyota Camry, were in the area when shots were fired at each other.

After investigating the scene, police found four unoccupied vehicles shot and one occupied home damaged by bullets. No one was hurt during this incident.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding this incident still remain under investigation.

Police say Green, of Newport News, has been charged with one count of Discharging a Firearm in Public, one count of Discharging a Firearm from a Moving Vehicle, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Green remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.

The Hampton Police Division is actively working to find further information on other suspect(s) and another involved vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

