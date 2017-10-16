Movie Review: Marshall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our film critic, Stephanie Cooke is back with her review of Marshall, a biopic on a moment in the life of African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Chadwick Boseman plays Marshall, joined by Josh Gad as fellow lawyer Samuel Friedman and Sterling K. Brown as Joseph Spell, their defendant.

If you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe locations across Hampton Roads.

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cinema Cafe.