Motorcyclist shot and killed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Someone shot and killed a motorcyclist in Newport News early Monday morning.

According to a news release from Newport News Police, a passerby called police around 2 a.m. to report a motorcycle crash after they saw a man laying beside a motorcycle on the ground on Old Oyster Point Road near the Canon Boulevard intersection.

When paramedics arrived they noticed the man had been shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.