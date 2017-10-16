Masked suspect robs Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Wells Fargo Bank Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Lynnhaven Parkway at 3:08 p.m.

Surveillance footage show a masked man entering the business. Police say the man displayed a handgun and demanded money from employees.

After the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away from the scene.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.