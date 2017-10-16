Man injured in shooting on Kecoughtan Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 25-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound he received early Monday morning in Hampton.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road just after 2 a.m. and arrived to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed someone started firing in the victim’s direction. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening. Police are still working to determine the motive; there is also no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.