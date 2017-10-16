Man builds 2-story ‘Star Wars’ vehicle replica for Halloween

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A two-story, “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.

Nick Meyer has built a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, nearly as tall as his Parma home.

Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the “Star Wars” movies but isn’t a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique.

He’s not the only Ohioan continuing a habit of massive Halloween yard displays.

In Lorain, Ricky Rodriguez and his wife built what looks like a massive digging machine poking up through their driveway, surrounded by rock debris and skeletons. Rodriguez tells The Chronicle-Telegram that it’s made of wood and took six weeks to create.

