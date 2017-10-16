Business, nonprofit team up to send relief supplies to Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local organizations have teamed up to send relief supplies to Puerto Rico.
A flight from Norfolk International Airport left for Puerto Rico on Monday with over 2,500 pounds of donations on board.
10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher has learned the Lynnhaven Dive Center collected the donations, while nonprofit Hillier-Ignite helped charter a plane to the island. The plane departed ORF at 6 a.m. on Monday.
Items aboard included everything from food to flashlights, generators, batteries, lanterns and power cords.
Puerto Rico is facing a long recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The storm hit the island as a Category 4 hurricane, and left millions without power.
People from Lynnhaven Dive Center have made more than three trips to Puerto Rico.
Relief Supplied to Puerto Rico
Relief Supplied to Puerto Rico x
Latest Galleries
-
Relief Supplied to Puerto Rico
-
USS Monterey Deployment
-
Navy decommissions USS Ponce
-
Navy decommissions USS Ponce
-
Navy decommissions USS Ponce
-
Remembering the attack on USS Cole 17 years later
-
Remembering the attack on USS Cole 17 years later
-
SUFFOLK COUNTERFEIT SUSPECTS
-
Racist flyers discovered at W&M
-
Racist flyers discovered at W&M