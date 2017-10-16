In The Kitchen: All-Natural Treats for Dogs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love our dogs and they need to be spoiled! So today in the kitchen we were joined by Jackie Jacobs from My Best Friend’s Cupcakes and her sister Cathy. They’re making some Halloween Cupcakes for dogs.

They specialize in producing natural, organic and gluten-free cake products for dogs.

They’ll be at Chesapeake Humane’s Bark in the Park this weekend.

My Best Friend’s Cupcakes

(757) 754-1148

MyBestFriendsCupcakes.com

Find them on Facebook!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by My Best Friend’s Cupcakes.