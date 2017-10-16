Help police identify burglary suspect after home ransacked, money stolen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police need help identifying a suspect after a home was ransacked and burglarized in the 100 block of Rexford Drive, October 3.

The home surveillance video captured an unidentified man on the property at the same time of the burglary. The man rang the front doorbell prior to someone entering a side window of the house.

Police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars.

The man was seen in the video wearing blue shirt, dark pants, white shoes, and red gloves, carrying a backpack.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this burglary to residence please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.