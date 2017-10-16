Former chef says employees owed money after restaurant’s sudden closing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va, (WAVY) — Last week, we told you about Bella’s Restaurant and Lounge at the Point Plaza Hotel suddenly shutting down, leaving people without an event space and without money.

Today, 10 on Your Side spoke with a former employee who says he has not been paid since the restaurant shut down.

The former executive chef shared a text from the former owners of Bella’s, Maria Washington and Rachel Buchholz, which says the owners are working to get the employees their money. That was Aug. 14 — and the chef says the money still hasn’t come.

Leo Pinkard hasn’t stepped inside Bella’s Restaurant and Lounge in months. He called the space home for nearly three years, but now it’s not the same.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Pinkard said. “We were a family.”

Pinkard worked with Washington and Buchholz first as caterers, then as the executive chef of their restaurant. He said, “Over the year and a half we were open, it progressively got better, business-wise.”

However, he says over the summer, some paychecks came as cash. Plus, orders with food companies were delayed because of outstanding bills. Pinkard says the owners assured him that everything was okay — that was until Aug. 14 came.

“My breakfast staff came in. She called my at about 5:15 in the morning because she thought we were robbed,” Pinkard said. “Everything was gone. The TVs, the utensils, the plates, she literally thought we got robbed.”

He thought, “What robber would take utensils and plates?”

Pinkard says he tried to get a hold of the owners, but no response. Only later in the day did a text come, saying the business was closed.

“There was an apology and they also informed us, that day being pay-day, that we were not getting paid,” said Pinkard. “They had hopes of being able to pay us in the near future, but that situation still has not been rectified.”

Pinkard has a new job as a chef. He’s moving on, but he knows many of the friendships he made at Bella’s are gone.

“The future is still bright, it’s just disappointing to look back on,” Pinkard said. “Everyone is trying to move forward from it. But it’s like anything else, it’s a lot harder to forget.”