Fatal car accident on Glenn Road in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police say a woman has died after her car ran off the road in Gloucester County early Monday morning.

Sergeant Michelle Anaya told WAVY.com a preliminary investigation shows the woman was traveling eastbound on Glenn Road (Route 198), west of Turks Ferry Road, when she ran off the road hitting a ditch and tree.

The vehicle she was driving, a Honda Civic, rapidly became engulfed in flames after overturning. The woman died at the scene.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.

State Troopers are working to find out the woman’s identity and notify next of kin.

