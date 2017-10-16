Crews rescue swimmers in distress at Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach crews rescued seven swimmers in distress in two different incidents at the Oceanfront over the past week and a half.

Virginia Beach Fire Department officials say a 7-year-old girl, a man and a woman were struggling 50 yards offshore near 18th Street on Sunday.

According to officials, the girl was playing near the edge and was pulled out by a current. The man and woman went after her, but also found themselves in trouble and were not able to get back.

Officials say the girl was already out of the water when crews arrived, but the man and woman were still in the water.

Crews were able to swim out and help both of them back to shore. None of the three were transported, but they were all evaluated on scene by EMS.

Sunday’s rescue came a little over a week after five people were rescued on Oct. 6 in the same area.

One of the five was taken to the hospital after feeling ill from swallowing salt water. All five swimmers rescued survived, officials say.