Coastal Dog Services and business owner face animal cruelty charges after dog deaths at the facility

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of Coastal Dog Services and the business itself are now facing charges of animal care and cruelty related crimes after the Newport News Animal Services Division completed its investigation into the incident that caused the death of a dog on August 26.

Rick Joseph Tevelia, 61, of Newport News is facing two counts of cruelty to animals (Code of Virginia 3.2-6570) and two counts of a boarding establishment failing to meet the adequate care requirements (Code of Virginia 3.2-6518.)

Coastal Dog Services, in the 2000 Block of Warwick Boulevard, has been charged with two counts of a boarding establishment failing to meet the adequate care requirements and one count of animal cruelty.

Fenway, a 10-month-old Australian Shepard, died from injuries suffered while in the care of Tevelia during a stay at Coastal Dog Services.

The investigation also led to additional charges being placed from an incident on June 23 in which another dog named Bruce died while under the care of Coastal Dog Services. In Bruce’s case, the kennel manager and the business were charged with cruelty to animals. Added charges were boarding establishment failing to meet the adequate care requirements for the business and another charge of animal cruelty for Tevelia.

The June charges in the Bruce case are scheduled in Newport News General District Court on October 25. The August charges in the Fenway case are scheduled in Newport News General District Court on December 13.

All of the charges are misdemeanors.