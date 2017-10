PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Little Neck Circle of the King’s Daughters and they’re here to tell us about their 3rd Annual “Give A Shuck” Oyster Roast coming to Virginia Beach this weekend. Circle president, Ashley Nemitz gave us all the details.

Little Neck Circle of the King’s Daughters

3rd Annual Give A Shuck Oyster Roast

Sunday, October 22nd

4pm to 8pm

Leaping Lizard Cafe – 4408 Shore Drive – Virginia Beach

Tickets and Information:

LNCKD.org/events