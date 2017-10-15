Walk held at CNU Sunday for breast cancer awareness

NEWPORT NEWS. Va. (WAVY) – Thousands participated in the Making Strides of Peninsula breast cancer walk at Christopher Newport University on Sunday.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.

The event raised money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

Congressman Bobby Scott was at the event this afternoon.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost.