NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Monterey (CG 61) is set to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on October 16.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser is leaving for a scheduled deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations.

The Monterey returned from the last deployment in January after spending over seven months in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.