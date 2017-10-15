USS Monterey set to deploy Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Monterey (CG 61) is set to deploy from Naval Station Norfolk Monday.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser is leaving for a scheduled deployment. The 400 member crew is set to conduct maritime security operations in the 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations.

The Monterey will help cover gaps left by the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain after they were involved in deadly accidents earlier this year.

The Monterey returned from the last deployment in January after spending over seven months in the same area.