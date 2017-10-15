Hopewell Police investigating after 2-year-old dies at hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are investigating a two-year-old’s death after the toddler showed up at a hospital unconscious and suffering from undisclosed injuries.

8News Reporter Aaron Thomas spoke with the child’s mother, Chiquita Graham. Graham identifies the child as Cali’Deen Jones.

Police say Jones was being treated for his injuries at John Randolph Medical Center but later died.

The father of the child, 26-year-old Aaron Christopher Watford, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, both Russell and Watford recently moved to Hopewell from Virginia Beach.

In addition, 26-year-old Telicia Monet Russell was arrested and charged with four counts of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.