ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Authorities in Elizabeth City are searching for a missing woman.

Jennifer Hare, 36, was reported missing this afternoon after being last seen on Oct. 13 in Elizabeth City.

Police described Hare as a white female, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build with blond hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Hare please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252)335-4321