Bikers ride to support NNSO’s Project Lifesaver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Dozens of motorcyclists rode for a cause on Sunday.

Many took part in the Newport News Sheriff’s Office 4th annual Escorted Motorcycle Ride benefit for Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is free to Newport News residents, adults and children, who meet the qualifications to participate. The Newport News Sheriff’s Office has been a part of the program since 2004, entering its 11th year. The Sheriff’s Office pays for Project Lifesaver through fundraisers just like this one, so it is a free to any participant.

The bike ride started in Newport News Park to Colonial Parkway back to Newport News Park.

After the ride, the Sheriff’s Office hosted a hot dog social that included raffles and auctions to raise more money.

Right now, there are 65 adults and children covered by Project Lifesaver.