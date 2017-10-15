8-year-old girl dies in fall on Carnival cruise ship docked in Miami

WFLA Web Staff Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Carnival Corp. shows the 710-passenger Adonia ship. Starting in May 2016, Carnival Corp., plans to offer trips from Miami to Cuba, the company announced Tuesday, July 7, 2015. The trips will be through its new brand, fathom, which focuses on trips where passengers sail to a destination in order to volunteer there. The week-long cruises will be aboard the Adonia, which had previously been part of the companys United Kingdom brand, P&O Cruises. (Carnival Corporation via AP, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old girl has died after a two-story fall inside a cruise ship at PortMiami Saturday, NBC Miami reports.

The child was disembarking the Carnival Glory around 8:15 a.m. and fell from a balcony in the ship’s interior atrium to the lower deck.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship’s medical center. She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship’s command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site. Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.”