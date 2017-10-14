Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University (VSU) is on lock down after one person is injured in a shooting on campus.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. When VSU and Chesterfield County police arrived at the scene on Hayden Street, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

According to VSU Police, officers are looking for a possible suspect described as a black male wearing a white jersey with blue number 23.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat, but the campus will remain on lock down as police continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 524-5411.

VSU is holding homecoming festivities this weekend.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.