Two teens injured in overnight Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting Saturday at a restaurant and lounge.

Police were called to the PM Restaurant and Lounge on East Princess Anne Road just after 2 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

While police were at the restaurant, they say another 19-year-old man was dropped off at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Officials say after preliminary investigation they found that both men were inside of the restaurant when they were shot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

